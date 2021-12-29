Sturgeon scuppers Scotland’s New Year celebrations

Nicola Sturgeon has pleaded with the public to stay in as much as possible over the next few weeks, including for New Year’s Eve.

As Scotland hits record positive Covid cases, Nicola Sturgeon has pleaded with the public to stay in as much as possible over the next few weeks, including for New Year’s Eve, warning that “The period ahead will not be an easy one.”

She has also asked people to get vaccinated and to regularly take lateral flow tests to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Stay at home right now more than normal and reduce your contact as much as possible, even over Hogmanay,” she said.

“If you do visit indoor public places, limit the number of households in your group, to three at most, wear face coverings on public transport and in shops, and when moving around in hospitality,” the First Minister warned, also advising people to make sure that their masks fully covered their nose and mouth.

The Omicron variant has caused a huge number of Covid cases, with Ms Sturgeon saying the overall number has increased by 47 per cent.

Yesterday, a further 15,849 positive cases were recorded, which is a one-day record in the pandemic so far and Ms Sturgeon said she expected steep increases in cases next month, saying “We need to show extra caution for at least two more weeks.”

She also reiterated the latest restrictions, which will be in force until January 17, which includes limits on large events such as Hogmanay celebrations, table service at pubs and restaurants, one-metre distancing between groups and the closure of nightclubs.

“Given the speed and extent of transmission now, it is vital that we continue to take sensible precautions and limit social interactions for a further period, as we learn more about the likely impact of this wave of infection and complete the booster programme,” Ms Sturgeon added.

“The new protective measures relating to hospitality, public indoor places and live events that I set out last week are now in force.”