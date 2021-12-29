Spanish football: Barcelona face selection headache ahead of Mallorca clash.

SPANISH FOOTBALL – Barcelona face a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s clash with Mallorca after more players are ruled out due to Covid.

The club has confirmed today (December 29) that Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. They join Lenglet, Alves, Balde and Alba who will also miss the La Liga game on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The club said that the players are in good health and are in self-isolation at their homes, noting that they have informed the relevant authorities.

LATEST NEWS | The players O. Dembélé, Umtiti, and Gavi have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests administered to the team. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes. The Club has informed the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/zLC6wxDHvP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 29, 2021



Meanwhile, Busquets, Braithwaite, Ansu, Pedri, Roberto, Dest and Memphis could all be missing due to suspension and injuries, meaning that Barça boss Xavi only has ten first-team players available.

Barça have goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Neto, defenders Ronald Araújo, Gerard Piqué, Eric García and Oscar Mingueza, midfielders Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho and Riqui Puig and Luuk de Jong as a forward.

Xavi will not even be able to play new signing Ferrán Torres who is still injured and who like Alves, has not been registered to play in the league yet.

Torres joined Barcelona on a five-year contract from Manchester City for €55m plus €10m add ons. The contract has a release clause for €1B – which is the same as Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Barcelona find themselves in seventh place in La Liga – 10 points behind second-place side Sevilla and 18 points behind league leaders and fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

