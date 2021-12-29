Spain increases control measures at airports.

SPAIN increases control measures at airports due to the Omicron variant. The government has modified the requirements and health controls for entry into Spain for people arriving from countries with a high risk of Covid.

With the Omicron Covid variant sweeping the world, Spain has reacted by strengthening its safety protocols at the country’s airports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Now, in addition to a diagnostic test with a negative result, people arriving from countries considered high-risk due to the pandemic will have to provide a document certifying that they have been vaccinated or that they have recovered from the disease.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) published on Wednesday, December 29, said the new measures from the Ministry of Health will be requested from tomorrow (December 29).

According to the BOE, these certificates must be in Spanish, English, French or German, and if it is not possible to obtain them in these languages, passengers must provide a supporting document accompanied by a translation into Spanish by an official body.

The countries considered to be at high risk, i.e. those with a significant number of Covid cases, are: Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.