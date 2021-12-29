Short extension to validity of the UK Driving Licence

An extension to validity of the UK Driving Licence has been announced by the British Embassy in Madrid, covering those who have yet to register their intent to exchange before December 30, 2021.

On December 26th, the Embassy posted the following message: “We continue to negotiate with the Spanish government about the long-term arrangements for UK driving licence exchange. Meanwhile, today the Spanish government has announced that valid UK licences will continue to be recognised for driving in Spain until 31 December 2021.”

According to the Embassy UK Nationals who successfully registered their intent to exchange their licence before 30 December 2020, will be able to exchange it for a Spanish one without having to take a practical test up until 31 December 2021. Failure to have done so will mean that a practical and theory test is required to obtain a Spanish licence.

More information on Spanish driving licences and tests is available online or through a driving school.

Anyone who moved to Spain after January 1, 2021 needs to apply for a new licence no later than six months from the date of their TIE or until December 31, whichever is later. Failure to do so can result in a fine.

Similarly the rules have changed if you are visiting Spain as a tourist, with full information available on the UK government website.

The extension to validity of the UK Driving Licence is a very short one with the Embassy again urging those who have chosen to be resident in Spain to sort their licence out, as the fines could be punitive.

