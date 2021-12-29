The rapid rise in infections has led to nine communities establishing a curfew. The curfew will once again impact hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars.

The measures that are in force in each autonomous community:

Andalusia

A Covid passport or a negative diagnostic test is mandatory for the interior of hospitality, leisure and leisure establishments and for residences for the elderly and hospitals.

Gatherings indoors are limited to a maximum of two households.

New Year’s restrictions are left to councils to decide.

Aragon

A midnight curfew is in place for the hotel and restaurant industry and 2am for nightrclubs.

Covid passports required in hospitality for celebrations of more than ten people, nightlife, game rooms, visits to hospitals, specialized social centers and in large events with more than 500 attendees in closed rooms and 1,000 in open.

Asturias

A 1am curfew for hotel, restaurant and nightclubs and a the mandatory Covid certificate for access to social and health centres, cultural, sports, restaurant or leisure facilities.

Baleares

Covid passport mandatory in restaurants with more than 50 seats, cocktail bars or celebrations that have more than 50 people. Also for health workers or, failing that, the performance of three weekly PCRs.

Canary Islands

Covid passport is voluntary with the Justice has to decide whether to endorse the curfew in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma and La Gomera for the nights of January 31 to 1 and January 5.

Cantabria

The Covid passport is mandatory to access the interior of the hotel industry and nightlife, cultural events such as cinema, theater and other venues for shows and mass events and sporting events -in the case of the last two it is limited to those events in which eating and drinking is allowed.

No nightclubs in the municipalities with the highest incidence of the virus and those with more than 5,000 inhabitants – you will not be able to open nightlife. Capacity for sports or cultural activities will also be reduced.

Castile and Leon

Further announcements expected Thursday

Recommendd to limit family gatherings to those living together.

Castilla la Mancha

Preventive measures to be taken in nursing homes.

Catalonia

Curfew from one to six in the morning with nightlife closed.

70% reduction in capacity in various sectors

Limit of social gatherings to a maximum of ten people.

Covid passport is required for hotels, gyms and to visit relatives in residences.

Basque Country

Covid passport is mandatory for hospitals, residences, all hotels and restaurants, concert halls, music festivals and other cultural and artistic events in closed spaces, sports centres and gyms.

Recommended to reduce and limit family celebrations

Curfew from 1am for hospitality and nightclubs

Capacity reduced to 60% in establishments and prohibition of consumption in bars.

Estremadura

No mandatory restrictions in Extremadura

Recommended that tables seat no more than ten people

Recommended gatherings limited to cohabitants

Galicia

Covid certificate to access the hotel and restaurant industry, nightlife, tourist hostels, and health centers, services and establishments.

Curfew midnight except Friday and Saturday, which will be at 1.00 am and the closure of nightlife from 3.00 am

Limitation in hospitality to eight diners indoors and fifteen on the terrace.

The Rioja

Covid passport mandatory for people over 12 years of age to access nightlife, restaurants with a capacity greater than 50 diners, residences, party rooms, gyms and outdoor events of more than 1,000 people from public in which it is possible to consume food and drink.

Curfew bars, events and nightclubs close from 1.00 am.

Maximum of 10 and a maximum of two coexistence groups recommended in family gatherings.

Madrid

There are no additional restrictions in Madrid

Community will authorise two or three macro parties for New Year’s Eve that have Covid contingency plans.

Murcia

Curfew for all non-essential activity from 1 am

Number of diners per table in bars and restaurants is limited to ten indoors and twelve outdoors.

Nightlife, no the use of dance floors is not allowed and consumption in the bar and outdoors will always be seated.

Covid passport required for nightlife, and optional in venues for celebrations, restaurants and hotels.

Navarra

The Covid passport obligation has been implemented to access special bars and nightclubs, restaurants with a capacity of more than 60 diners, for all kinds of indoor cultural shows, residences, hotels and gyms.

Curfew for hospitality and nightlife between 1 am and 6 am.

Recommended gatherings and celebrations be limited to a maximum of ten people and two family units.

Valencian Community

Covid passport required to access leisure and restaurant venues, regardless of capacity, in spaces dedicated to recreational and random activities with food, in events and celebrations of more than 500 people and to enter hospitals and social services residences, as well as in gyms or cinemas, circuses, sports facilities and venues where food or drink is consumed.

Ceuta and melilla

In Ceuta, a Covid certificate is required for those over 12 years of age to access indoor hotel and restaurant venues with a capacity greater than 50 people, as well as to enter discos and other nightlife establishments or visit elderly people in residences or patients in hospitals.

In Melilla, Covid passport is mandatory to access the interior of hospitality establishments and inside and outside nightlife establishments or those in which activities such as dancing are carried out, as well as to access residences, hospitals and prisons.

Currently only nine communities establishing a curfew, however that is likely to change in the near future if numbers keep rising.

