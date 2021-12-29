New Year’s Eve Covid crisis as antigen rapid tests run out online



After the Government’s announcement that there would not be any new Covid restrictions implemented before New Year’s Eve, people are all set to hit the pubs, nightclubs, and celebratory events across England on the 31st.

However, a problem has suddenly cropped up that could throw a huge spanner in the works of those plans. For a second day running, the Government’s website has been displaying a message that there are no lateral flow testing kits available for delivery to homes.

‘Unprecedented demand’ has been blamed by the UK Health Security Agency for this shortage. A message appears on the website, saying, ‘Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now’.

It continues, ‘You may still be able to pick up rapid lateral flow tests from a pharmacy or collection point, where these are available. Only pick up tests if you do not have symptoms’.

The problem there is that pharmacies are also low on stocks after the Christmas period. Shortages of lateral flow kits are being reported across England, with many saying they have not received any new stock since last Monday 27.

Deliveries of new supplies could take up to three days to arrive, which of course will be cutting things very fine for the big night.

Gillian Keegan, the Care Minister, speaking about the New Year celebrations this afternoon on television, said, “We have always said ‘act cautiously’, since this new variant came among us. It is highly infectious, and many people will know people who have caught this over the Christmas period”.