Mount Hood volcano warning for “disastrous” 2022 eruption

Researchers fear a “disastrous” 2022 eruption of the US Mount Hood volcano.

Mount Hood is an active stratovolcano – one built up by many layers – that is 50 miles south of Portland in Oregon. Not only is Mount Hood the highest mountain in Oregon, but it is also one of the loftiest in the US, and Researchers fear a “disastrous” 2022 eruption.

Modern sources suggest the peak of Mount Hood is around 11,249 feet, however, this figure has changed throughout the years.

Researchers are now fearful that the volcano is likely to erupt, with educational Youtube channel, Underworld, including it in its documentary about five volcanoes that “could erupt in 2022.”

The narrator noted: “When Mount Hood erupts again it will cause major damage — not just to the area directly around it but to the places that are downstream.”

Mount Hood is very episodic in its eruptions, having periods where many eruptions have happened almost all of the time. However, there have also been periods where nothing has happened for thousands of years.

A long dormant period ended around 1,500 years ago, meaning Mount Hood is not considered active.

The narrator said: “A major eruption at Mount Hood in modern times would be disastrous.”

Scientists believe that if Mount Hood does erupt, it will most likely be the collapse of a lava dome that leads to pyroclastic flows – the most deadly – meaning thousands of residents would be displaced and millions of dollars of damage would be caused.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) ranks Mount Hood as the fourth-most threatening volcano in America, so it is currently being monitored.

Earlier this year, the USGS reported a 45-minute earthquake swarm near the volcano – typically a sign of something to come, however, this is not always the case.

As the narrator noted: “Only time will tell when the next eruption will occur.”

Experts have voiced their concerns over the years that Mount Hood has not being monitored enough, given the danger of an eruption soon.

A geologist at Portland State University said in 2019: “I’m all for protecting wilderness but this is just a question of public safety.”

“And I think letting a helicopter in to put some instruments in that can then be monitored remotely seems like a pretty minor exception to the wilderness policies.”

In an article for the New York Times, award-winning journalist Shannon Hall wrote: “The volcano is hardly monitored.

“If scientists miss early warning signs of an eruption, they might not know the volcano is about to blow until it’s too late.”

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), meanwhile, said: “Given the well-documented hazards posed by volcanoes, continuous robust monitoring is critical for public safety and hazard mitigation.”

“Early detection of unrest at Mt Hood is particularly critical, given the popularity of Mount Hood’s backcountry areas.”