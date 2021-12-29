Madrid has not ruled out “blended” return to school due to Omicron

Madrid has not ruled out a “blended” return to school after the Christmas holidays due to Omicron.

During her appearance at the Puerta del Sol today, December 29, the president of Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso had time to address some pressing issues of the day, such as returning to school after the Christmas holidays.

Diaz Ayuso has ensured that the Community is studying two scenarios: one of normal return, without changes, and another is a “blended” approach for students in higher courses, such as ESO or Baccalaureate, who can follow the content online.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It is something we are dealing with now,” said the Madrid president.

As explained, the way of working of the Community in everything that has to do with the pandemic is to do a deep study for a long time to make decisions “a few days in advance” to try to make them as “accurate” as possible.

Diaz Ayuso has advanced that next week the person in charge of the Ministry of Education, Enrique Ossorio, will announce the decisions that have been made with regards to going back to school.

In addition to the scenarios of presence, and “semi-presence,” which apparently would consist of organising shifts of incorporation into classrooms by courses after the Christmas holidays, the Community of Madrid is studying reinforcing the vaccination campaign before January 10, when they will return classes, as well as an expansion of the antigen test distribution.