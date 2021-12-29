Liverpool allegedly eyeing up sensational move for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Today’s sensational Premier League news has to be a report that Arsenal star, Buyako Saka could be heading to Liverpool. This comes after the England international is said to be ‘interested’ in a move to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp must be chomping at the bit if this is true, with the opportunity of signing one of England’s best young players.

Having already made more than 100 appearances in an Arsenal shirt, along with 14 England caps, the 20-year-old is a hot prospect for any manager. With three seasons in the top-flight under his belt, Saka has developed into a very special player, and is tied to the club until 2024.

He was an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England team which so narrowly missed out on Euro glory at Wembley back in July. Playing in four of their seven matches, Saka, unfortunately, had the heartbreaking ending of missing the final penalty against Italy.

Fears that this could psychologically damage his form this season have quickly been dispersed. Six goals, and four assists in all competitions have seen the young player shine this season for the Gunners.

Klopp’s attacking force of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firminho has been phenomenal. Without a doubt, they have been one of the best in Premier League history, but rumour has it that the three could be broken up next summer. That makes the timing of this news even more important.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, the fact that Liverpool could offer their player a chance of trophies, and more importantly, European football, Saka’s representatives have admitted to being ‘interested’ in a move.

The winger bagged a brace on Boxing Day as Arsenal trounced Norwich City 5-0. After the match, Mikel Arteta said, “To play in those positions for a big club like us, you need to be producing goals and assists every single game, it’s what we demand from him, and he has the capacity to do it, and he’s doing it better and better”.

Adding, “Every single player is important, the senior players are performing and giving a lot of stability and direction to the young players and it’s the right mix”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

