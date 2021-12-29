Hugh Jackman’s Broadway show cancelled as he tests positive for Covid

Hugh Jackman's Broadway show cancelled as he tests positive for Covid. image: twitter

Hugh Jackman announced on Tuesday, December 28, that his Broadway show ‘The Music Man’ has been cancelled, after he tested positive for Covid. He revealed he was suffering mild symptoms, and that all being well, the show will resume on January 2.

Posting a 30-second video on Instagram, the 53-year-old ‘Greatest Showman’, and ‘Wolverine’ star explained exactly how he was feeling. “I tested positive this morning for Covid, my symptoms are like a cold, scratchy throat, and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine”, he assured, through a black facemask.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I am cleared I will be back on stage heading to River City, so I just wanted you to hear it from me. Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind”.

His social media post was captioned, “Mild symptoms, and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year”.

Although the show will resume on January 2, Jackman will be isolating until January 6. His co-star on Broadway, Sutton Foster, had previously tested positive for coronavirus on Christmas Eve, which caused the show to postpone its performances.

Broadway and West End theatre shows have been badly hit during the pandemic, with a string of shows having to be cancelled. Due to Covid causing staff shortages, many of the theatres were having to dim their lights.


The courage of his understudies, who stepped into the role at a moment’s notice amid the pandemic, was praised recently by the actor. In this production, Jackman plays the character of Harold Hill, a con-man, as reported by metro.co.uk.

