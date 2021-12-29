Gibraltar’s new Europe-wide Tax Residency App

Gibraltar’s new Tax Residency App ‘Ovrnite’ has expanded its offering to tax residents across Europe.

Although ratified by the UK on behalf of Gibraltar in March this year, and by the Spanish Senate in September this year, 1 January 2022 is the first day of a full tax year when the treaty is in effect.

The Tax Treaty sets out the rules that will determine tax residency as between Gibraltar and Spain. Gibraltar Tax Residents must ensure that they comply with the requirements for establishing Gibraltar tax residency – namely – being present in Gibraltar for 183 days per year.

Spending 183 days in Spain in the same year, could lead to a Gibraltar resident satisfying the criteria for Spanish tax residency as well. The treaty provides for a tie-breaker mechanism to determine where an individual is resident in those circumstances with an individual spending 183 nights in Spain being deemed to be tax resident in Spain.

A spokesperson for Ovrnite commented “the idea for developing the Ovrnite Tax Residency App was born from the Gibraltar-Spain Tax Treaty, but the App. has obvious potential for much wide application. Since we launched the App just over 6 weeks ago, we’ve had downloads and App use in more than 26 countries worldwide with a strong desire for us to release a European wide version of the App. Releasing a European wide version was therefore the obvious next step.”

The App now supports residency in all European geographic jurisdictions including Andorra, the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, San Marino, Liechtenstein Montenegro as well as all other European countries.

Where you spend days and nights is an important feature of the Gibraltar-Spain Tax Treaty, as indeed it is with tax regimes across the world. Ovrnite the Tax Residency App helps residents by automatically tracking the jurisdictions where they spend their time.

For Gibraltar residents and British Citizens in Europe, the App also contains a handy “Schengen Tracker” counting the “90 in 180” visa-free travel limit that applies to British Citizens.

Ovrnite is available for download free of charge in the App. Store and on Google Play.

Further information about the app. is available at www.ovrnite.app

Click here to download on the App Store

Click here to download on Google Play