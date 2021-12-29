Death toll continues to rise after gold mine collapses in Sudan.

THE death toll continues to rise after an unused gold mine collapses in West Kordofan, Sudan on Tuesday, December 28.

Tragically, around 38 people have lost their lives so far in the horrific incident, but a spokesperson for the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company believes there may be many more.

Ismael Tissou said that the number of deaths had risen from 31 on Tuesday to at least 38 on Wednesday, December 29. Tissou believes the number could rise as the exact number of people buried is not clear.

At least one person is known to have been rescued alive as rescue efforts continue.

On Tuesday, Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited said in a statement posted on Facebook the closed, non-functioning mine was located in the village of Fuja, in En Nahud locality, some 700km (435 miles) south of the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan has mines scattered across the country and is a major gold producer – producing 93 tons of gold in 2018. In 2020, it still managed to produce 36.6 tons of gold despite many of its mines being closed down.

Sadly, many of Sudan’s gold mines do not adhere to safety standards and are forced to shut or operate illegally. It is unclear when this mine was shut but the company said the mine had been condemned for being unsafe, and that it had been guarded by security forces for a while to ensure that no activity resumed in it.

However, local traditional miners came to work the mine after the forces left the area, according to Aljazeera.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to receive the news that 38 miners lost their lives as a result of the collapse in a mine in the West Kordofan state of Sudan on December 28.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident, extend our heartfelt condolences to their relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Sudan.”

