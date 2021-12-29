Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year’s Day clash with Man City.
ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta will miss his side’s clash against Premier League leaders Man City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19 again.
Arteta, who tested positive in March 2020 shortly before English football was shut down, is self-isolating in line with Government guidelines, according to a statement from the club.
The statement reads: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”
Arsenal, who last played on December 26 when they beat Norwich 5-0, were due to play Wolves on Tuesday, December 28, however, that game was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid and multiple injuries in the Molineux side.
The Gunners battered the league’s bottom side on Boxing Day despite a number of players being ruled out due to Covid. Calum Chambers, Cédric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were all missing after testing positive for the virus.
Fourth-placed Arsenal are 12 points behind Manchester City but will go into the game on Saturday, January 1, 2022, having won their past four league games.
City saw league rivals Liverpool slip up against Leicester on Tuesday, December 28, with the Foxes securing all three points after a superb goal from former Everton player, Ademola Lookman.
In related news, Arsenal are keen to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window in order to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta has apparently given the green light to pursue the transfer of former Liverpool player, Philippe Coutinho.
