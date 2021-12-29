Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year’s Day clash with Man City.

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta will miss his side’s clash against Premier League leaders Man City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

Arteta, who tested positive in March 2020 shortly before English football was shut down, is self-isolating in line with Government guidelines, according to a statement from the club.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The statement reads: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.