Home Sport Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year’s Day clash with Man...

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year’s Day clash with Man City

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year's Day clash with Man City
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year's Day clash with Man City. Credit: Twitter

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss New Year’s Day clash with Man City.

ARSENAL manager Mikel Arteta will miss his side’s clash against Premier League leaders Man City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

Arteta, who tested positive in March 2020 shortly before English football was shut down, is self-isolating in line with Government guidelines, according to a statement from the club.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The statement reads: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

Arsenal, who last played on December 26 when they beat Norwich 5-0, were due to play Wolves on Tuesday, December 28, however, that game was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid and multiple injuries in the Molineux side.


The Gunners battered the league’s bottom side on Boxing Day despite a number of players being ruled out due to Covid. Calum Chambers, Cédric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were all missing after testing positive for the virus.

Fourth-placed Arsenal are 12 points behind Manchester City but will go into the game on Saturday, January 1, 2022, having won their past four league games.

City saw league rivals Liverpool slip up against Leicester on Tuesday, December 28, with the Foxes securing all three points after a superb goal from former Everton player, Ademola Lookman.


In related news, Arsenal are keen to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window in order to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta has apparently given the green light to pursue the transfer of former Liverpool player, Philippe Coutinho.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

British Camber of Commerce
WHO investigating "mystery illness" in South Sudan that has killed 100 people

WHO investigating “mystery illness” in South Sudan that has killed 100 people

News
The WHO is investigating a “mystery illness” in South Sudan that has killed 100 people, mostly elderly people and children.The World Health Organisation (WHO)...
Hugh Jackman's Broadway show cancelled as he tests positive for Covid

Hugh Jackman’s Broadway show cancelled as he tests positive for Covid

Celebrities
Hugh Jackman's Broadway show cancelled as he tests positive for CovidHugh Jackman announced on Tuesday, December 28, that his Broadway show 'The Music Man'...
Lockdown rule-breakers publicly shamed in China

WATCH: Lockdown rule-breakers publicly shamed in China

Top News
WATCH: Lockdown rule-breakers publicly shamed in China.LOCKDOWN rule-breakers in China were publicly shamed and paraded through the streets on Tuesday, December 28, in front...
Campaigners are urging households to avoid using BBC services between Christmas and New Year.

BBC boycott starts TOMORROW

Top News
Campaigners are urging households to boycott BBC services between Christmas and New Year.Campaigners are urging households to boycott BBC services between Christmas and New...
Madrid's Jimenez Diaz Foundation voted Spain's top hospital

Madrid’s Jimenez Diaz Foundation voted Spain’s top hospital

Madrid
Madrid's Jimenez Diaz Foundation voted Spain's top hospitalThe Coordinates Institute of Governance and Applied Economics has presented the sixth and latest edition of the...

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.