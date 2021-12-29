13 Guardia Civil officers injured while intercepting migrants in Melilla

A total of 13 Guardia Civil officers have been injured when they participated in the interception of migrants trying to enter Melilla.

Around 500 sub-Saharan Africans tried to enter the Spanish city of North Africa during the early morning, divided into two groups of 400 and 100.

They allegedly used “extreme violence” through the use of sticks, hooks and stones.

The officers in the national territory, supported by the Moroccan security forces on the other side of the fence, have ensured that no migrants passed to the autonomous city.

As reported by a spokesman for the Government Delegation, the pressure on the border perimeter of Melilla has continued throughout this morning. Just after 4am, about 400 sub-Saharan Africans attempted to enter through the vicinity of Chinatown.

The aforementioned source has highlighted that all the means and troops of the Guardia Civil have been activated, including the helicopter, and the collaboration of the National Police and the Local Police has been required.

At around 6:30am, a group of about 100 migrants, who evaded the Moroccan security forces, have managed to reach the fence “undertaking the attempted entry by escaping, being contained by the Guardia Civil.”

The coordination and joint action of the Moroccan Security Forces and the Guardia Civil “have neutralised the entire jump, preventing access to national territory for any of them” said a government spokesperson.

However, “as a result of the extreme violence used by sub-Saharan Africans, who have used sticks, hooks and stones, 13 Guardia Civil have been injured.”

“Some have gone to the emergency room for the evaluation of their bruises, but, in principle, all of them have been slightly injured.”