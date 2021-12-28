Watch: Huge fire burns at Belfast Docks.

FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a huge fire that currently burns at Belfast Docks after it broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 28.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a metal recycling centre in the docks area of Belfast at Clearway on East Twin Road shortly before 1 pm (UK time).

Pictures flooded social media showing huge clouds of smoke billowing from the area, which can be seen across the city.

Emergency services are currently responding to a significant BLAZE on the East Twin Road, #Belfast. At least four fire appliances are currently at the scene.

Pictures: @KMcAuleyPhoto / McAuley Multimedia pic.twitter.com/NAhLUnWZUl — Causeway Coast Community (@causewaynews) December 28, 2021

Video footage also shows the extent of the fire, with large flames emerging from the scrap metal recycling business in the docks area.

According to ITV, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a large quantity of scrap metal is on fire. They did not have any information that anyone had to be evacuated from the scene.

Four fire crews are believed to have been deployed to the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers.

An unnamed witness told Belfast Live “large bangs and the sounds of car horns” could be heard nearby and a “pile of scrap metal” was ablaze.

Huge fire at Belfast Docks pic.twitter.com/KBRZbJXSCR — #GrazieVale (@PatrickMcGahan1) December 28, 2021

