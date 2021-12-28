Tributes pour in for radio DJ Janice Long

By
Alex Glenn
-
0

Tributes pour in for radio DJ Janice Long. Janice was probably best known for her time on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2.

After a brief illness, the former Top of the Pops host died at the age of 66. Tributes were paid by many celebrities to the “lovely” and “vibrant trailblazer.”

Carol Vorderman paid tribute and said: “Janice is a huge star in our BBC Wales tight knit family ❤️.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“As a woman in the industry, I truly admired her as the first woman ever to have a daily show on Radio One. We’re in a state of disbelief to be honest.”

Craig Charles commented on the death of his fellow radio star and said: “Shocked to hear about the death of Janice long.

“I started my broadcasting career with her in the early 80’s.platform 9 on radio 1. She was an amazing woman with one of the best voices on radio


“RIP Jan.”

Sally Lindsay took to Twitter to pay her condolences and said that Janice was “a trailblazer for women on telly”.

She went on to add: “We all stand on the shoulders of giants like Janice. Rest in peace you legend xx.”


Paul Weller was saddened by the great loss to the music industry. He stated: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Janice Long.

“There are few people that championed new music as much as Janice did and her passing is a massive loss to the music industry. Rest in peace Janice.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here