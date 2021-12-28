Tributes pour in for radio DJ Janice Long. Janice was probably best known for her time on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2.

After a brief illness, the former Top of the Pops host died at the age of 66. Tributes were paid by many celebrities to the “lovely” and “vibrant trailblazer.”

Carol Vorderman paid tribute and said: “Janice is a huge star in our BBC Wales tight knit family ❤️.

“As a woman in the industry, I truly admired her as the first woman ever to have a daily show on Radio One. We’re in a state of disbelief to be honest.”

Craig Charles commented on the death of his fellow radio star and said: “Shocked to hear about the death of Janice long.

“I started my broadcasting career with her in the early 80’s.platform 9 on radio 1. She was an amazing woman with one of the best voices on radio

“RIP Jan.”

Sally Lindsay took to Twitter to pay her condolences and said that Janice was “a trailblazer for women on telly”.

She went on to add: “We all stand on the shoulders of giants like Janice. Rest in peace you legend xx.”

Paul Weller was saddened by the great loss to the music industry. He stated: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Janice Long.

“There are few people that championed new music as much as Janice did and her passing is a massive loss to the music industry. Rest in peace Janice.”

