The many masks of Pip Utton

The British solo performer is somewhat of a legend on the fringe scene honouring notable “dead” characters in his one man shows. Noted for his characterisations of everyone from Maggie Thatcher to Charlie Chaplin, Utton has built a solid following.

Appearing on January 3rd in Javea, Utton uses drama in the same manner that it was used back in ancient Greek times, in the days when theatre was about public debate. At the end of each show the audience is given the chance to ask questions about both his work and the characters that he portrays, certainly a show not to be missed.

For more information on Pip and his shows you can visit his website.

Tickets can be ordered from [email protected]

