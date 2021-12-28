Spanish researcher creates first smart glasses to rectify eye defects



Pablo Artal, a researcher at the University of Murcia (UMU), has obtained a grant from the La Caixa Foundation to help him develop his latest project. Artal is working on the creation of the world’s first smart glasses, which will be able to correct ocular defects.

The La Caixa Foundation has awarded four new grants to biomedical research projects. They see these projects as worthy of aid, due to their innovative nature, having the potential to go from the laboratory to the market, thus improving people’s health and quality of life.

As reported this Monday, December 27, by the University, there are around 100 million people around the world who suffer from visual disorders that cannot be fully corrected with glasses or contact lenses.

Some are the consequence of high-order ocular defects. “These can have a significant effect on the quality of vision by producing distracting glare, halos, and difficulty seeing in low light”, commented a university spokesperson.

Adding, “These result in an overall reduction in independence and quality of life for patients. Currently, there are no adequate treatments or devices to correct these eye defects”.