Spanish football: Martial to Sevilla and other transfer rumours.

SPANISH football transfer rumours – Sevilla are interested in bringing Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed last week that Martial had told him he wants to leave the club for regular football stating: “I understand him [wanting to leave] but it should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club.”

Real Madrid

La Liga leaders and Spanish footballing giants, Real Madrid, are hoping to tempt Chelsea’s Reece James to the club, according to Spanish newspaper El Nacional.

The Madrid club are apparently willing to use former Stamford Bridge star Eden Hazard as a makeweight in any deal, the newspaper adds.

Los Blancos are also willing to send Isco out on loan, according to a report from ABC.

According to the report, Madrid are not likely to extend the 29-year-old’s current contract meaning he will be free to leave the club next summer. However, the club would rather find a new club for him this winter as well, if any club shows interest.

Barcelona

Barcelona could soon be parting ways with out-of-favour defender Samuel Umtiti as Newcastle are apparently keen on signing the French international in January.

28-year-old Umtiti, who was part of the squad which won the 2018 World Cup, has struggled with injuries and hasn’t featured much under new Barca boss Xavi, who is said to be keen to offload his €262,000-a-week wages (£220,000).

Eddie Howe’s relegation-haunted Newcastle have lots of money to spend in January and Umtiti could be available for €20 million (£17 million).

Barcelona are also willing to offload former Liverpool player, Philippe Coutinho.

Reports continue to involve the 29-year-old who has now been linked with a move to Arsenal after Mikel Arteta apparently gave the green light to pursue a transfer, according to The Mirror.

Arsenal, who are experiencing a rejuvenation under Arteta this season, are keen to strengthen their squad in January in order to secure a top-four season in the Premier League.

Coutinho has endured a rough time in Catalonia since his €167 million (£142 million) move to the Spanish club in January 2018 after struggling with injuries, the constant changing of managers and a loss of form.

Done deal – Rafinha joins Real Sociedad from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until June 2022.

The 28-year-old former Barcelona player will join up with the squad on January 1. The deal has no buy option.

