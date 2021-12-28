Spain considers cutting quarantine for positive cases

THE Spanish government is reportedly considering whether to reduce the quarantine period for those who test positive for Coronavirus in Spain.

The Interterritorial Council will meet on Wednesday, December 29 to discuss implementing a shorter quarantine in Spain, a measure that has already been adopted in the UK.

A Spanish health official told one publication, “we have to adapt to the new situation created by the omicron variant. The circulation of the virus is very high and cases are growing exponentially, but it is also true that the vast majority of them are very mild or asymptomatic in vaccinated people. This makes it meaningless to maintain an isolation that was agreed for the previous variants and that, in addition, has a huge economic cost.”

A spokesman for Spain´s Department of Health said: “The proposal has not yet been taken to any of the decision-making bodies on the pandemic.”

The quarantine for patients diagnosed with covid in Spain is currently 10 days, although other countries have already agreed to reduce this period of time or are studying doing so. The United Kingdom set a seven-day quarantine on last week, provided that the patient tests negative in two self-diagnostic tests in the last two days of isolation.

