San Silvestre in La Vila Joiosa

Notwithstanding the limitations of the pandemic and current restrictions, La Vila Joiosa families took to the street to celebrate the 4th running of the popular Christmas race.

With numbers limited around 300 took part in the run that was organised by the Sports Department of La Vila Joiosa. The race ran through the central streets of the town, starting and finishing in Calle Colón next to the Vila Joiosa Tourist Office. Runners were able to choose whether to do one or two circuits in an atmosphere of fun with live music, fireworks, light displays and giant inflatables.

José Ramón Uclés, Sports Councillor of La Vila said: Uclés says that “it is very gratifying to see in the same race older people running with their grandchildren, parents running with their baby’s pushchair, or a group of friends who have worked for days on a costume exclusively for the race.”

