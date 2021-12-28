Private jet goes down in flames near San Diego with no expected survivors

Private jet goes down in flames near California’s San Diego with no expected survivors.

The authorities are working at the crash site. They are assuming that anyone who had been flying on the jet died during the crash. The plane crashed around 17 miles east of San Diego.

The private plane had been heading from Orange County and had flown out of the John Wayne Airport. Reportedly the Learjet 35A crashed near Pepper Drive and North 2nd Street in El Cajon.

Around 2,500 people in the area were left without power due to the crash which occurred on Monday, December 27, at 7:15pm local time.

A local resident took to Facebook to share videos of the shocking crash and the resulting blaze. The crash had also left one car on fire in front of a local property.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. According to a local TV station, the authorities were expecting that everyone on the plane had died in the crash. Fire officials were uncertain how many people had been on board the plane though.

The fire brigade with help from the police managed to bring the fire under control in the space of a couple of hours. It is believed that no one on the ground had been injured but investigators will only find out the true extent of the damage on Tuesday as daylight returns.

Fire Chief Don Butz commented: “There is very little left of the aircraft,

“We weren’t able to find any survivors.”

