Orihuela – Museums for all ages

The Orihuela Department of Culture has come up with a novel idea to encourage families to visit the local museums, a perfect plan for those with children or grandchildren looking for a day out involving a little culture.

Mar Ezcurra, Councilor for Culture announcing the Passport to Museums for children explains: “We want to encourage the little ones to go with their family to all the museums in Orihuela during these Christmas holidays and get to know the great cultural wealth that we have,”

The passport must be stamped in each and every museum and when complete, the child will be given a small gift.

Passports can be collected at either the Miguel Hernández House Museum, at the Museo de la Muralla, at the Museo de la Reconquista and at the Museo del Belén, located in the Holy Sepulcher. Once complete, the gift can be collected Department of Culture, located in the Casa de la Juventud de Orihuela, in the morning.

