New Year’s Eve in Spain could be the warmest in 20 years.

Over the Christmas period, the number of coronavirus cases has increased dramatically. This has left many people wondering if they can take their festive gatherings outside to lower the risk of catching the virus. Once the squalls dissipate at the start of the week good weather can be expected. New Year’s Eve could be the warmest seen in Spain in a staggering 20 years.

Forecasters predict that for this time of the year temperatures could hit between 10 and 15 degrees above normal. This means that many people will be able to take advantage of the weather and enjoy time outdoors and possibly hit the beach for a New Year’s Day swim.

On Tuesday, December 28, rain and wind has mainly been predicted to hit Galicia but other areas of the country were expecting strong gusts of wind. Some areas were expected to be hit with gusts of over 100 kilometres an hour.

Towards the end of the week though the sun has been predicted to shine and as we get set to welcome in the New Year temperatures are expected to hit between 20 and 25 degrees.

