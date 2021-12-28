New Mijas carpark to open with free parking

MIJAS Council has announced that the new El Juncal carpark will open on Monday, January 3 with free parking for the first month.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, and Councillor for Infrastructure, Jose Carlos Martin, announced that the 162-space carpark will offer free parking in January.

Councillor Martin said: “All residents of the area will be able to use the El Juncal carpark for a month, until February 1, which serves a historical need that has been demanded for a long time.”

He added: “A new section in the upper part of this car park that will be inaugurated in the coming weeks.”

Councillor Martin said: “It is the first of the series of car parks that we are going to crease to eradicate parking problems in the town.”

This underground carpark covers 70,324 square metres and will serve 506 homes alongside parking on public roads and in other garages.

The council added that the carpark had cost €3.3 million to create on Malaga.

The carpark was funded by Mijas Council as part of the ‘Municipal Parking Plan’ drawn up by the City Council in 2016.

