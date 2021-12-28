Netherlands: Football coach forced underage players to have sex with exploited women.

The 37-year-old man was sentenced to 36 months in prison on Friday, December 24 for human trafficking, possessing and making child pornography, and exploiting young, vulnerable women. His 30-year-old girlfriend, Chaneequa C, was given 24 months.

According to a Dutch court, Van R, together with his girlfriend, forced three women, aged between 18 and 20, to work as prostitutes in his home in Nieuw-Vennep. He also filmed sexual acts between the women and underage boys of his own football school.

The court heard how the two actively sought out new women, set prices for their services, and also instructed the women on how to do their jobs. It was also revealed that several cameras were found in the rented house – which the women had to ask permission to leave – to keep an eye on them.

The women were forced to sleep with a number of boys aged between 15 and 23, who were receiving football training from Van R and living in the same rented house.

According to the trainer, these boys needed an “extra push” in life, which he did by letting them dream of a football career. The young footballers were filmed having sex with the exploited women, sometimes while their coach gave them directions from the edge of the bed: “So that they could do their job better,” explained Van R at a court hearing in November.

A 22-year-old man who was involved in the exploitation of two victims has been sentenced to 18 months. A fourth suspect, also a 22-year-old man, was acquitted.

