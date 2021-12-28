Mortified woman finds hidden ‘warning message’ after kicking date out

Mortified woman finds a hidden ‘warning message’ after kicking her date out of her house.

Luna took to TikTok to share details of a date that left her mortified. She was set to grab a drink with her date but she threw him out after only 15 minutes.

Luna revealed to her TikTok fans: “I invited him to come to the bar with me and a group of friends.

“I told him to meet at my house before we all went to the bar. One of my girlfriends was actually present when I kicked him out.

“I just wasn’t feeling it, I didn’t want to have a bad night so I was like ‘can you please order yourself an Uber and leave?'”

The woman did not want to upset her date, so she came up with an excuse to let him down gently.

Luna commented: “I don’t feel comfortable hanging out with a guy because I am still in love with my ex.”

After her date had left Luna found a strange message in the bathroom. He had used her lipstick to write on the bottom of the toilet seat hoping that future dates would find it.

Luna told her fans: “So what he wrote was ‘she is effing her ex, run’ and then he included his phone number so he could tell everybody the story.”

One fan defended Luna’s decision to kick him out and said: “His action says it all, any guy who does this doesn’t sound right.”

Other people sided with her date. One person commented: “Let him know we appreciate looking out, he was a genius.”

Another TikTok user saw the amusing side of the message and said: “I low-key sided with him. It was wrong, but warning future guys who visit like this is pretty funny.”

