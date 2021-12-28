Moooving news: Cow who escaped slaughterhouse given new home

A COW that escaped a New York slaughterhouse has been given a new home at an animal sanctuary.

The nine-month old cow, who has been named Stacey by the owners at her new home at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, had escaped from a slaughterhouse on December 17, leaving police to take part in a search operation to find her.

The New York Police Department’s Office of Special Operations said that officers were called to help capture the cow, who was found in Flushing Meadows park in New York city.

After capturing her, rescuers placed Stacey in quarantine to allow vets to ensure she was in good health before being rehomed.

Mike Stura, founder and president of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, told media that she would be joining a herd already living at the rescue centre.

He said: “Just got news that ALL of her test results have come back good and she will be joining others.”

