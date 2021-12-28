Mijas dog owners could face €750 fines

MIJAS Council has announced it will bring in a new rule forcing dog owners to dilute animal urine in the town´s streets.

The new rule could see Mijas dog owners face fines of up to €750 for failing to clean up after their pets.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, said: “It is one of the problems which we recieve the most complaints about. The council has worked for years on different awareness campaigns on this matter, but we understand that we have to go one step further and include in the Public Highway Ordinance the obligation to dilute the pee of our pets when we go out on the streets of our municipality.”

He added that non-compliance with the regulations may lead to, “penalties ranging from €50 to €750 depending on the seriousness of the matter. It is not a sanctioning measure, what we want is for citizens to understand that it is teamwork to keep our streets in perfect condition.”

There are around 27,000 registered dogs in Mijas and Benalmadena and Torremolinos have already brought in similar legislation over pets.

