M56 closed after serious police incident near Manchester

The M56 was closed on Tuesday morning, December 28, due to a “serious” police incident. No details regarding exactly what the police incident involved have been released so far. The police had closed off the motorway between junction 4 at Wythenshawe and junction 5 for the airport.

A North West Motorway police spokesperson commented: “The M56 J4 will be closed for some time due to serious police incident.

“All traffic confirmed to leave network at J4 on west bound carriageway.”

A diversion has been put in place and National highways traffic officers are helping to direct traffic. Motorway police and other emergency services are said to be at the scene of the incident.

 


