League One side slams EFL for cancelling games due to Covid.

LEAGUE ONE side AFC Wimbledon slams the EFL for cancelling games due to Covid after seeing their Boxing Day fixture cancelled.

While other clubs across the EFL have been clamouring for games to be called off, AFC Wimbledon said that although the pandemic has certainly taken no prisoners, they have taken “exhaustive measures to protect our players and ensure we were always able to field a starting X1.”

“We have managed to do that on a fraction of the resources enjoyed by many of the teams in our division – and yet now we are left with cancelled games and fixture chaos. Which puts a greater strain on our already depleted squad,” a statement from the club read.

The club saw their game against Charlton cancelled on Boxing Day and their clash with Portsmouth cancelled before that – both due to Covid.

In a letter sent to the EFL, the club calls for the governing body to take a “much stronger stance going forward.”

Sent on Friday, December 24, the letter reads: “We are writing to openly express our disappointment over the recent spate of matches that member clubs have been unable to fulfil.