Covid numbers in Spain for Tuesday, December 28



The Ministry of Health has published this Tuesday, December 28, its daily report of infections, hospitalisations, and deaths from Covid-19 in Spain. Today’s data reveals 99,671 new cases since last Friday 24.

This total marks a new daily record of infections in the country. Since the start of the pandemic, so far, a total of 6,032,297 confirmed cases have been reported. Meanwhile, the cumulative incidence rate has risen 154 points, standing at 1,360.62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants diagnosed in the last 14 days.

In addition, Health has registered a total of 114 new deaths in the last 24 hours from Covid, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, to 89,253.

Across Europe, the picture is not any different. The United Kingdom, Italy, and Greece, have all today registered their highest number of infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Portugal and France are both also very near to registering new record numbers. In the case of the French, they have shown concern, because although they recognise that the variant is less lethal, the number of deaths in relation to the percentage of cases, has increased today to 242.

In Italy they have registered 78,000 infected in the last 24 hours. This is a figure that marks a new record, while the deceased reach 202. However, the authorities attribute this high number of infections to the huge number – more than one million each day – of tests being carried out.

Portugal today registered more than 17,000 new infections, very close to their record levels. Marta Temido, their Minister of Health, indicated, “If this continues, by January 7, we will have 35,000 daily infections. It is true that this variant is less lethal than the others, but it is more contagious”.

Finally, in Greece from one day to the next, the number of infected has doubled. A historical figure of 21,657 new infections was shown. In the United Kingdom, with 129,471 new infections, they have also broken the previous figures, and report significant increases in hospitalisations, as reported by cadenaser.es.

