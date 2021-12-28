Covid chaos: Brits turned back at Austrian airport. 110 Brits were denied entry at Austria’s Innsbruck airport on Sunday.

British holidaymakers faced travel chaos as they were denied entry into Austria due to coronavirus rules. It appears that the Covid rules had been updated meaning that Brits needed to have a negative PCR test within 48 hours. The Health Minister in Austria has been blamed for the issue as the latest restrictions had reportedly not been updated on the Internet.

Many of the holidaymakers were flown back to the UK immediately. 40 people though were taken to a hotel under police protection. The tourists spent the night in quarantine at the hotel before most of them headed back to the UK.

12 of the people that were taken to the hotel were allowed to take new PCR tests according to the local authorities. This allowed them to carry on with their Christmas holidays.

The new rules in Austria came into effect on Christmas day. The restrictions apply to anyone heading to Austria from the UK, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The ongoing spread of the omicron variant has caused the new stricter restrictions to be put in place.

According to reports, the only travellers allowed to take a PCR test and remain in the country were families who had children with them.

Speaking to APA, People’s Party tourism spokesman Franz Hörl explained that the restrictions were not the problem but that the implementation of the new rules was the issue. He blamed Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein for not ensuring that the Government’s websites were updated with the latest COVID information.

