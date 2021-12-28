British Embassy in Spain cautiously optimistic for 2022.

THE British Embassy in Spain says they are cautiously optimistic for 2022 despite confessing in this years’ Christmas and New Years speech that it “feels more than a bit like groundhog day.”

HMA Hugh Elliott’s speech, which was made on December 24 on behalf of the British Embassy in Madrid and consulates across Spain, reflected on a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In his speech, Elliot, who took up the post of Ambassador to Spain and non-resident Ambassador to Andorra in August 2019, acknowledged that travel restrictions for coming and going to and from Spain and the UK forced many Brits to face a second consecutive Christmas without being able to see friends and family.

However, he said: “We’ve got a huge amount to be thankful for. With advances in genomic sequencing, funding for vaccine research and the complete brilliance of so many of our scientists; we’ve now got the vaccines which were developed at an extraordinary speed.”

“And because of the herculean effort of amazing healthcare workers in both Spain and in the UK, the vast majority of us have been double vaccinated and either had a booster or have got the prospect of a booster insight,” he continued.

“Although it has been and long year, I do actually feel cautiously optimistic for 2022,” he concluded.

He signed off by wishing everyone a prosperous and healthier New Year.

