Breaking: Several dead after shooting spree in Denver, Colorado.

BREAKING NEWS – Several dead – including the shooter – after shooting spree in Denver, Colorado.

At least four people have been killed – and a police officer is in surgery – after a shooter went on a killing spree across Denver and neighbouring Lakewood. Two women are said to have been killed with one man sustaining injuries in the first shooting spree which took place at four different locations in the Denver Metro area, including Hyatt Hotel, Whole Foods, and a Thai restaurant.

The horrific event started around 5 pm on Monday, December 27 at First Avenue and Broadway, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a joint press conference with the Lakewood Police Department.

Two hours later the spree ended in Lakewood where police reported another two dead including the shooter. John Romero, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman, said that after an exchange of gunfire between police officers and the shooter, the suspect was shot and killed.

Romero could not say whether or not the suspect was killed by a Lakewood police officer.

“We’re still unsure exactly if it was by Lakewood police or not but he was then pronounced dead at the scene,” Romero said. “At this point, we do not believe there is any additional safety concern to the community.”

Reports say that the shooter fled into the Belmar Shopping centre, firing at officers as he ran into a business, according to reports. The suspect shot a store clerk and a Lakewood police officer, who are both in the hospital undergoing surgery.

According to local news reports, officers exchanged gunfire with the gunman near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver and there was also another shooting at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street.

“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” said Chief Pazen. “We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”

“It’s a tough day for the Lakewood police family, obviously, when this happens to one of our own,” said Romero. “We just ask everybody in our community for their thoughts and prayers for that agent and their family.”

This is a developing news story, please check back for any further updates or refresh this page.

