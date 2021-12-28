Breaking: Alert level raised in Malaga.

BREAKING NEWS – The alert level has been raised in Malaga due to an increase in Covid cases.

The province of Malaga, along with Cordoba and Seville, has risen its alert level to Level 2 in the face of increasing Covid cases, more specifically, the high cumulative incidence in Andalucia – which is currently at 911.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, stated on Tuesday, December 28, that although the health alert level has been raised, no extra restrictions will apply.

Aguirre said that no extra measures, like restricting the capacity or opening times for shops, hotels, nightlife and other activities, will be introduced, however, it is still obligatory to present Covid passports to access nightlife venues and catering establishments, while all other current preventive measures remain in place.

The only “changes” are to cinemas, theatres and establishments used for public shows which now must organise “the movement of people around the premises in such a way that the interpersonal safety distance is respected.”

“Doors shall be opened sufficiently in advance to allow staggered access and the exit of the public shall also be staggered by zones, guaranteeing the safety distance between people, and shall be indicated by appropriate signage,” according to the Health and Families Minister.

In the case of public shows or mass events, the new Health Order establishes that “the use of masks will be obligatory even if they are held in open-air spaces” and “independent sectors of a maximum of 1,000 people must be defined, respecting safety and evacuation regulations at all times”, in which “an access point must be designated for each sector with independent services” although “it will not be necessary to carry out a risk assessment by the health authority”.

Aguirre told the Territorial Health Committee that despite the high incidence rate in Andalucia, it is the lowest in Spain and also stressed that although the rate of infections in this sixth wave is growing much faster, it is not impacting the rate of hospital admissions, which means that the pressure on hospitals is less than in previous waves.

Five provinces; Almeria, Cadiz, Granada, Huelva and Jaen, remain at level 1 alert.

On December 17, all of Malaga had returned to level 1 health alert, a decision taken by the Territorial Health Committee.

