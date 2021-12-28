Boris Johnson gambling with ‘mass sickness’ over no Covid rules

Boris Johnson is gambling with ‘mass sickness’ over no new Covid rules, according to experts.

According to scientists, the Prime Minister and the government are gambling by refusing to bring in new coronavirus restrictions before the New Year. Experts have said that this could lead to a “significant problem of hospitalisations and mass sickness.”

The number of cases of the omicron coronavirus variant is rising but the Health Secretary has confirmed that no new restrictions will be added before the New Year.

Speaking to the Guardian Simon Clarke an associate professor at the University of Reading, commented on the lack of coronavirus restrictions. He explained: “While nobody wants to live under tighter controls, the public need to realise that if we end up with a significant problem of hospitalisations and mass sickness, it will be worse than if authorities had acted earlier.”

Other experts believe that the government is not following scientific advice. Danny Altmann from the Imperial College London told the Guardian: “It does feel hard that, at a time when we need to all pull together to maximise all possible mitigations, we seem to have our greatest divergence between expert clinical/scientific advice and legislation.”

The Health Secretary has asked people to be cautious in their approach to New Year’s celebrations. On Monday Javid commented: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.

“But there will be no further measures before the New Year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations.

“Take a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can.

“Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least.”

