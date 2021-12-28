Ashes: England suffers embarrassment on Australian soil.

ENGLAND suffers a major embarrassment during the latest Ashes series after they were knocked over for a humiliating 68 all-out – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904.

The disastrous display means that England has lost the Ashes with more than half the series still left to play.

Cam Green captured the final English wicket to rout them for 68 in their second innings as they lost by an innings and 14 runs. However, the star of the show for the Australian side was debutant seamer Scott Boland who tore through the England line-up to finish with remarkable figures of six for seven.

The defeat saw Australia go 3-0 up in the series and retained the urn, with questions now being raised about Joe Root’s England captaincy.

Cutting a forlorn figure after the game, Root’s captaincy was brought up by former England bowler Jonathan Agnew who said during the BBC’s coverage of the game: “I would be surprised if Joe Root continues as captain,” he said. “I saw a very tired figure down there just now.”

However, Root refused to speculate and instead said he was focused on winning the two remaining Test matches.

He said: “My main focus and the group’s focus is on the next ball, which is the first ball of the next Test. You can’t start looking at things too far in the future.

“More than anything, we’ve got to make sure we end up coming away from this tour with something. We do not want to be stood there 5-0 at the end of the series.

“We’ve got two Test matches, a lot of World Test Championship points to play for, and we have to put some pride back into the badge and give the fans that are so loyal to us back home something to shout about and enjoy.”

