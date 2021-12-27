Vall de Gallinera bets on dry stone heritage

Dry stone was declared a UNESCO site of cultural and human heritage importance back in 2018, since when many public bodies have bandied together to preserve the work. Vall de Gallinera, a municipality in danger of depopulation, has firmly opted for the recovery of the cobblestones of some of its most representative pathways.

The work, which has been part funded by the Mountain Local Rural Action Group of Alicante, restored the ascent to the summit of the Agujereó from Benitaia – Benissivà and the Pasito de la Carroja this year. Next year the plan is to restore the old path of the Coconso old road of Vilallonga, or the Pasito de Benirrama and to the Obrada del Moro Cave.

The restoration whilst opening the scenic walks to the general public, will also provide work for eight stone masons specialising in historic restoration.

