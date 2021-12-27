Tracheostomy care

The Hospital de la Axarquía has been busy training health professionals in the last quarter of the year, but perhaps none more important than those involved in caring for tracheostomy patients.

The aim of the training was to provide those who work with tracheostomy patients, their families and their caregivers, the knowledge and technical skills needed. According to the health authority the procedure is becoming all the more common with patients admitted to a variety of hospital departments, those who are treated in emergency services and in emergency rooms. Health centres, who are also called on to undertake the procedure from time to time, are required to give care to those who have a tracheostomy tube.

In total, training was provided to 83 professionals, 72 women and 11 men have participated in this face-to-face training. between physicians, nurses and TCAE of the intensive medicine, internal medicine, otorhinolaryngology units and other medical-surgical care units of the Málaga-Axarquía Health Area.

