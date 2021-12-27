Torrevieja town hall will ignore objections from Alicante province’s coastal authority

COASTAL authority Costas warned that two tower blocks on Torrevieja’s Acequion beach lack a favourable report from the Environment ministry.

The two 26-storey Torres Baraka apartment buildings, each with three basements, also infringe Costas’ regulations, warned Rosa de los Rios Jimeno, who heads Alicante province’s coastal authority.

Torrevieja’s Urban Development Committee, presided by mayor and Urban Development councillor Eduardo Dolon, approved a detailed study of the project on December 22.

The development with its 130 homes and 250 tourist apartments will inevitably get the go-ahead at next plenary meeting of Torrevieja council where the Partido Popular, which controls the town hall, has an overall majority.

The project will also affect the adjoining Doña Sinforosa park, located between the proposed apartment blocks, and the Acequion beach where there are plans to cut down many of its trees.

Costas has pointed out that as well as encroaching on the state-owned maritime strip, the development will create “an architectural screen and built-up area at conflict with its surroundings.”