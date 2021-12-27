Superheroes encourage children to get vaccinated in Marbella

The presence of superheroes is being used to encourage children to get vaccinated at vaccination centres in Marbella.

Starting today, December 27, superheroes will be at the vaccination centres in Marbella, on the ground floor of the Palacio de Ferias y Exposiciones Adolfo Suárez and the Carpa Municipal de San Pedro Alcántara, to encourage little ones to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Superman, Batman or Captain America are just some of the superheroes who will accompany the health professionals, in order to make children smile and encourage them to get vaccinated, reported the local Health Department. They will also “give out sweets to all the brave ones, and give them a super sticker to show that they have been vaccinated.”

The initiative will be in place until the end of January 2022, the period of time designated for 5 – 11-year-olds to receive the vaccine. The current age range of children being vaccinated is eight to eleven years old.

The timetables for vaccination at these centres are from Monday to Friday from 15:00 to 19:30, and it is necessary, as it is for adults, to request an appointment using the app ClicSalud+, Salud Responde, or at the local health centre.

Marbella is vaccinating children against COVID in spaces specially set up to prevent larger numbers of people at health centres. “We understand that the town vaccination centres enable a faster process, better safety measures and more convenience,” said the mayor. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have been doing our best to provide the population with the best safety measures and guarantee that vaccination is as convenient as possible. We want to keep this up for the youngest members of the population too,” she added.

