Stunning places to visit in Spain: Barcelona.

Barcelona is an amazing place to explore Spanish culture or even just relax on a beach. The city features Spain’s major Mediterranean port and it is known by international and national tourists for its stunning beauty.

The city is the capital of the province of Barcelona and belongs to the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia. Places not to be missed during a trip to Barcelona include wandering through the maze of narrow streets in the Gothic quarter, and checking out the truly stunning works of Antoni Gaudí.

Barcelona is an important religious centre and features the cathedral, multiple churches and the episcopal palace. One of the best-known places to visit in Barcelona is La Rambla also known as Las Ramblas. Tourists can enjoy a relaxing walk from the Plaza de Catalunya to the old port. Las Ramblas is also an amazing place to relax and just watch the world go by.

The best way to enjoy the city is probably on foot so take some comfy shoes and watch your step count climb.

Places to visit in Barcelona

No trip to Barcelona would be complete without seeing Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família.

Gaudí is Catalonia’s most famous architect. The Sagrada Familia is a stunning basilica that features stained glass and sculpted details.

Wandering past the building will give stunning views of Gaudí’s work. Anyone wanting to truly appreciate the Sagrada Familia should head inside though and see how work has progressed over the last few decades.

Barcelona also features a beautiful 4.5-kilometre coastline. Visitors have the chance to try their hand at numerous water-based activities along with sports such as volleyball or just enjoy a relaxing swim in the Med. Of course, the beaches feature a wonderful variety of beach bars or chiringuitos. These are the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail or some food.

The beach bars can be a great place to visit at night too and offer fabulous vibes with an ocean view.

If you have not yet had your fill of Gaudí then head to Gaudí’s Park Güell. This is a perfect way to take in more of Gaudí’s quirky ideas as you wander through the tiled park featuring sculptures and gardens. Amazing views of Barcelona can be had if you head up to the park’s highest point.

Other places to visit in Barcelona

Anyone wanting to get a nature hit should head for the mountains at Tibidabo and Montjuïc.

Walking up to Tibidabo, Collserola or Montjuïc will reveal truly stunning views and allow people to get back to nature.

The area also offers olive oil and wine tastings and kids can be kept happy at Tibidabo’s amusement park which offers attractions to keep all the family amused along with multiple places to eat.

Food

Barcelona offers an amazing variety of traditional dishes. Some of the highlights include Esqueixada de bacallà which is a Catalan cod dish and Arròs negre. Arròs negre uses squid ink to flavour and colour the rice and is best served with allioli, a homemade garlic mayonnaise.

