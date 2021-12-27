Something ‘horribly wrong’ with Queen’s would-be assassin, father reveals.

The father of the Queen’s alleged would-be crossbow assassin believes that “something’s gone horribly wrong” with his son.

On Christmas Day, December 25, a video was released on Snapchat by Jaswant Singh Chail. The video was released only a few minutes before Windsor Castle was stormed and a teenager was arrested. The Queen was in residence at Windsor Castle at the time.

Police arrested the intruder and he was later detained under the Mental Health Act. So far the police have not confirmed that the person in the video is the person that they arrested. However, neighbours revealed that police had been at the teenager’s house on Christmas day.

Speaking to The MailOnline, the teenager’s father Jasbir Singh Chail revealed that the family are trying to get their son help. The shocked father said: “Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.

“We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”

In the shocking video, the teenager threatens to kill the Queen. He said: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith.

“My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

