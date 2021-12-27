Severely damaged Porsche driven for miles on M25

Surrey police have stopped and reported a driver for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition after people reported seeing a severely damaged Porsche driven for miles on the M25.

Police officers stopped the vehicle near Cobham in Surry some 20 miles further down the M25 from where the man said he crashed his vehicle. When stopped by police, the man is said to have told officers that it would be ok to continue the journey with the condition that it was in.

Images posted by the Surrey Police show the car to be extensively damaged and its boot loaded with the parts that had broken off in the accident. These parts were hanging out of the small boot of the sports car.

According to police the driver gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit.

It is understood the vehicle has been impounded and has been prohibited from use on the road. The driver, who had to seek alternate travel arrangements, has been reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

No doubt road users on Boxing Day would have been surprised to see a severely damaged Porsche being driven for miles on the M25.

