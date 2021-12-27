Ryanair to suspend more than 80 routes in January

Ryanair is set to suspend more than 80 routes in January due to stricter travel restrictions in some countries and the spread of the omicron variant.

The global spread of the omicron variant is wreaking havoc on travel due to the requirements and measures set by some countries.

Countries such as Italy require not only the European COVID certificate, but also a negative test. Once within the country, the COVID passport is required for access to any recreational or hospitality establishment. But the specific measures set by each nation are not the only obstacles for future travellers.

According to data from FlightAware, almost 3,000 flights were cancelled on Christmas Day alone. The country to be most affected was the United States, with more than 800 flights cancelled. However, the airline that most suffered due to COVID over Chrismas was China Eastern, which was forced to suspend more than 400 flights, around 20% of its activity.

The low-cost Irish airline Ryanair has announced that it will temporarily suspend more than 80 routes in Spain during January, due to the situation caused by the omicron variant and the new measures put in place by countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy or the Netherlands.

Ryanair’s decision will affect both routes within Spain and international routes at practically all of the national airports where it operates. Those affected are set to be:

Mallorca : 10 routes suspended

: 10 routes suspended Valencia : 9

: 9 Alicante : 8

: 8 Gran Canaria and Tenerife : 7

: 7 Fuerteventura, Málaga and Sevilla : 6

: 6 Santander (Cantabria) : 4

: 4 Barcelona, Vitoria (Álava) and Menorca : 3

: 3 Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña), Ibiza, Girona and Zaragoza : 2

: 2 Jerez (Cádiz) and Castellón: 1

Since December 25, Germany considers Spain, Portugal and the United States to be high-risk and has hardened restrictions for travellers coming from those countries. These travellers need to self-isolate for ten days, a time which may be cut short if they have a negative test 5 days after arriving in the country.

