Omicron restrictions take effect in Scotland. Temporary measures have been put in place to help control the omicron coronavirus variant while the booster vaccination programme takes effect.

From 5am on December 26 attendance at large events was limited in Scotland. One metre social distancing came into place at 5am on Monday, December 27, for “all hospitality and indoor leisure settings including pubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres and museums.”

According to the Scottish government: “Nightclubs are also to close for a period of at least three weeks from 27 December however they will have the option of remaining open if they operate with table service and physical distancing, in line with the requirements for other hospitality businesses.”

The coronavirus temporary measures will be reviewed on Tuesday, January 11.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes commented on the temporary restrictions and said: “These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks but we must reduce our contacts and limit the spread of the virus. We’re providing £375 million in business support, which is a significant investment, to support those who have experienced cancellations and help them get back on their feet in the new year.

“The best way to support business sustainably, is to get the virus back under control. Please get your boosters and stay at home as much as possible just now.”

