New Year’s Eve party cancelled

With Covid-19 infections once again on the rise, Benidorm has cancelled its New Year’s Eve party due to be held on the beach. This is the second event cancelled by the town after a similar decision was taken at Christmas.

Benidorm is not the only town or city to make the difficult decision with Alicante, Elche, Alcoy, La Vila and l’Alfàs all having cancelled their New Year celebrations.

Jesús Carrobles, Party Counsellor has indicated that all these events have been suspended for safety reasons given covid-19 infections. As a result the 2022 welcome will be limited to a fireworks display lasting about ten minutes in the Levante area, but there will be no stage, no music or animation as initially planned.

Carrobles has also said that the Three Kings Parade is under consideration and may be cancelled in favour of a static event.

