New COVID restrictions for Andalucia if cases continue to multiply, warns Juanma Moreno

The president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has warned that there will be new COVID restrictions for Andalucia if cases continue to multiply.

The president of the Regional Government of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, stated on Monday, December 27, that next week the Andalucian government will meet with both the territorial committees and the Committee of Experts because “some decisions will need to be made” regarding the increasing number of infections caused by the omicron variant during Spain’s sixth wave.

Even though the incidence rate in Andalucia has risen to 841 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, Moreno has specified that “we are not considering restrictions such as those of Cataluña, nor curfews, nor measures as strict as in other autonomous communities”.

Speaking to the Press in Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), where he visited the job placement company Bioalverde, Moreno said that the measures to be applied by the government of Andalucia would be determined once they have heard from the territorial committees, on Monday, January 3, and the Committee of Experts, on January 4. He stated that the government wishes that the measures “affect economic and productive activity as little as possible”.

Moreno called for “individual responsibility”, asking the population to “lessen” activities in shared spaces, convinced that the possibility of reducing the number of infections caused by omicron “is in our hands”.

“The clinical incidence in Andalucia is not so serious,” said the president of the Junta, justifying not taking the same strict measures as other communities. He emphasised that “we are at the bottom of the ranking”, as the incidence rate in Andalucia, with 841 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, is the lowest in Spain, together with Castilla La Mancha.

