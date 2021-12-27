Michelin guide in Xàbia

No new stars were awarded to restaurants in the coastal resort of Xàbia, however two restaurants maintained their star status. Alberto Ferruz of Restaurante Bon Amb, maintains its two star rating, while Borja Susilla at Tula Restaurante, maintains its single star.

In addition two establishments were listed in the guide, La Perla de Jávea and Tosca. Of the former the guide says: “Located right on the seafront promenade, this renovated family – run restaurant boasts impressive views and traditional cuisine. This includes savoury rice dishes (choose from 14 different options) and fish fresh from the market.” In terms of the latter the guide says: “Tosca takes its name from the local stone that is an integral part of its interior decor. Enjoy updated Mediterranean cuisine in the dining room or on the pleasant terrace with views of the canal.”

